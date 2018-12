VELIKI SKANDAL POTRESA SVIJET UFC-A: Nestao doping test jednog od najpoznatijih boraca

Ive gone through @USADA_UFC 's xml with a fine toothcomb.

Only Lesnar's test numbers have dropped between 28/11 and 7/12, no other fighters affected

Sample is from 17/10 reporting period. 2 samples reported that week originally.

1 has vanished or been removed. pic.twitter.com/0IPIabXQMD

— Dave/Dim (@dimspace) December 8, 2018