Last night Robert Whittaker defeated Yoel Romero in Chicago via a controversial split decision. Also, Colby Covington defeated Rafael Dos Anjos, Holly Holm defeated Megan Anderson, and Mike Jackson defeated CM Punk. Fun night of fights!

