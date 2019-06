UFC ZVIJEZDA IZNENAĐUJUĆE IZGUBILA, A NAKON TOGA ŠOKIRALA MMA SVIJET: Dramatičan rasplet u Stockholmu

"It has been an amazing rollercoaster. An amazing journey."

"I have everything in my life because of the sport and the UFC."

It's been a pleasure to watch you fight, Alexander Gustafsson 💙💛#UFCStockholm 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/CFXAMvALQ9

— UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 1, 2019