UFC POTVRDIO NAJSEKSI MEČ U POVIJESTI OVE ELITNE ORGANIZACIJE: White preko njihove ljepote, si*a i gu*ica želi zgrnuti novac

I have not lost my fire. I have not lost my drive. It burns brighter and stronger than ever before. I have been dealing with a broken arm and multiple surgeries for eight months now. I don’t post a lot about it and share it because it’s not a happy part of my life. It sucks. I go to the gym every day and have to sit on the side of the mat and watch. I leave every practice in tears because of anger and jealousy. The lord is teaching me patience now more then ever. I am going to fight again. I am going to win again. PVZ will return. Dont mistake my silence for weakness, no one plans a murder out loud.