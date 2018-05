TONY BELLEW UNIŠTIO DAVIDA HAYEA: Boksač iz Liverpoola izdominirao bivšeg prvaka i u petoj rundi ga poslao prema mirovini

And Just Like that #TonyBellew Repeats with a 5th Round TKO over #DavidHaye 💯🙌🏻 #BellewHaye2 #bellewhaye #Rp @boxingtech #davidhaye #tonybellew

A post shared by Boxing UFC MMA Sports (@boxing__memes) on May 5, 2018 at 3:09pm PDT