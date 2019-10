Greg Hardy’s win over Ben Sosoli is reportedly being overturned due to Hardy using an inhaler in between rounds during tonights fight.

You can hear Hardy in his corner ask for his inhaler, & say “USADA approved”

The bout was ruled a no contest. pic.twitter.com/2Bj0lJ7IHa

