STAVIO SVE NA KOCKU I POSTAO BOGATIJI ZA 27 MILIJUNA DOLARA: UFC zvijezda ostvarila najveću pobjedu života

UFC’s Yoel Romero has won his 'tainted supplement' lawsuit against ‘Gold Star Performance Products’ and has been awarded a staggering $27.45m in damages.

The 42-year-old sued the company after a failed drug test caused him to be suspended from competition by the USADA in 2016. pic.twitter.com/2PtrSnc3be

— 32Red (@32Red) May 29, 2019