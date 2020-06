SRAMOTA UFC-A I DANA WHITEA: Nitko ne vjeruje da su to napravili svom borcu; Odvratno kakvih ljudi ima na ovom svijetu

View this post on Instagram

So my arm been giving me problems for over a year now. The screws are backing out from my arm break when i fought @thefrankmir my dr. Contacted the @ufc cause it was paid for by them the first time. Sort of under workman’s comp. The ufc says it’s not there problem and will not cover it. I don’t have insurance and it’s going to cost well over 10,000 dollars to get fixed. Any thoughts on what i should do?