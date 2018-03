SRAMOTA U SVIJETU BORBI: Ovakvo nešto zaista se ne pamti, pogledajte potez vrijedan kazne o kojem će se dugo pričati

Irvins Ayala KO'd himself throwing a hammerfist on the ground, when his chin slammed into Chatman's knee, who was on his back in guard.

Chatman is then DQ'd at 2:39 of Round 1 for jumping on the back of an unconscious Ayala.

Weird Fight.#LFA36@AXSTVFights @MorongoCasino

