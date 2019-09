Zhang Weili (20-1)

– Unbeaten since her pro debut (4-0 in the UFC)

– Former Kunlun Fight champ and first UFC champ from East Asia

– 17 career finishes / 11 first-round finishes / 10 knockouts

– Starched Jéssica Andrade in 42 seconds!

This woman is something else. pic.twitter.com/7t9wzTXOGY

— Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) August 31, 2019