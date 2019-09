RAZVALIO GA ZA SAMO 8 SEKUNDI: Ušao je u kavez i publiku bacio u trans; Ovo je drugi najbrži nokaut u povijesti organizacije

That's one way to one-up your dad. A.J. McKee (15-0) shows why he's Bellator's pet project, pulverizing Georgi Karakhanyan in just eight seconds! His eighth first-round finish sends him to the FW Grand Prix quarters. It's the second-fastest KO in promotional history. #Bellator228 pic.twitter.com/Wry28d5SXl

— Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) September 29, 2019