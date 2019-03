OVO NAJBOLJE DOČARAVA KOLIKO JE MIRKO UISTINU BIO ZASTRAŠUJUĆ: Pojavio se njegov genijalni video iz Pridea

If you’ve never seen it — and even if you have — you must watch this video of Cro Cop playing a prank on the great @mauroranallo during the PRIDE days. Gives you a sense for just how intimidating he was back then, in and out of the ring. https://t.co/1JyJ1E8JeJ

— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 1, 2019