OVAKO DANAS IZGLEDA JEDAN OD NAJJAČIH UDARAČA U POVIJESTI UFC-a: Sjećate li se ovog Amerikanca?

I've always said I'd never wear these kind of tank tops cuz they look cheesy as fuck! Now look at me👀😐 I'm still learning day in and day out about lifting… My technique isn't great so I need my guy's @justequentin @flex_lewis @ajellison @chriscormier2 @sadikhadzovic @philheath @dennisbigbadwolf @mikerashid @mikeohearn to teach me the right way to do this stuff….

A post shared by Anthony Johnson (@anthony_rumble) on Mar 25, 2018 at 4:17am PDT