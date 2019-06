I’m still saying AJ wasn’t himself you can clearly see it this makes you sad seeing this I just hope eddie gets him the rematch before end of the year and doesn’t leave him months n months get they belts back AJ 💪🏻💪🏻@LennoxLewis @TonyBellew @EddieHearn @anthonyfjoshua pic.twitter.com/H0eAd143Wr

— Kelly McGeachy (@kellybaby3) June 4, 2019