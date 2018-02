OTAC TRAGIČNO PREMINULOG BOKSAČA OPROSTIO SE OD SVOG SINA EMOTIVNIM POSTOM: ‘Sine moj, počivaj sad, vidjet ćemo se opet’

https://t.co/LrBViyQicp{

2018/02/26

A British boxer has died aged 31 after being rushed to hospital moments after he appeared in pain in a post-fight interview after winning his bout. Scott Westgarth had earned a win on points over ten hard fought rounds against Dec Spellm… pic.twitter.com/EzEGFibxeG

— NewsITN (@NewsITN) February 26, 2018