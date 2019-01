OSVANUO NOVI VIDEO MAYWEATHEROVOG NOKAUTA: Fanovi se sprdaju; ‘Ovo se u biti dogodilo…’

Danced for the first minute ✅

Knocked the poor lad down three times ✅

His corner threw the towel in ✅

Tenshin Nasukawa starts crying ✅

Floyd Mayweather has just been paid millions to slaughter a kid inside 3 minutes! 😬 #MayweatherNasukawa pic.twitter.com/dRZgKY94v3

— BOXINGCONNOISSEUR (@bxngconnoisseur) December 31, 2018