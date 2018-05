OSVANUO KOMENTAR O MIRKU ZBOG KOJEG ĆETE SE NAJEŽITI: Ovo je pravi dokaz koliko borilački fanovi cijene Cro Copa

"I'm definitely intrigued by certain opponents. I mean we still have #ChuckLiddell @chuckliddell he's getting ready to fight and what is he, 47? So I think you have, I have a lot more years left. Same thing with, you know, #MirkoFilipovic @crocop1009 I t… https://t.co/Tjcq8VE1Xf pic.twitter.com/R2sJj0hdd9

— Susan Cingari MMA (@SusanCingari) May 22, 2018