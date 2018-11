BRUTALAN NOKAUT PRVAKA: Ukrajinac pomeo Britanca i zadržao naslov u čak četiri kategorije!

Here's that devasting finish from Usyk 🇺🇦 in the 8th round.. 😮😮😮

Not gonna lie that was hard to see being from the UK; especially with Bellew doing do well through 6 arguably being up or at least drawing.. 💯#UsykBellew 🥊pic.twitter.com/GDAVEJtFdo

— The MMA Bible (@TheMMABible) November 10, 2018