NOĆ U KOJOJ SU SIJEVALI BRUTALNI NOKAUTI: Pogledajte ove strašne gladijatorske poteze s FFC-ove priredbe

Portland's Austin Vandeford @austinv170mma scores a huge knockout tonight in the first over Edmilson Freitas at @FFCfighting's FFC 32 in Las Vegas to move to 6-0. Next scheduled for Vandeford is Jan 5 @DominateFCmma Dominate FC 3 at the Tacoma Dome versus @jrpierotti6 (8-1) https://t.co/xybMv3Ed9q

— NWFightScene (@NWFightScene) October 20, 2018