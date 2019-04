NIZOZEMSKI UDARAČ BRUTALNO ZAVRŠIO RUSA USRED SANKT PETERBURGA: Nije imao milosti za zamjenu Volkova

Alistair Overeem entered today's contest with the highest striking accuracy in UFC history, 73.1%. Today he connected with 29 of 33 sig. strike att. for an acc. of 87%. One could argue HW targets are easier to hit, but Overeem's efficiency should be heralded. #UFCSaintPetersburg

— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) April 20, 2019