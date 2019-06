NGANNOU UBOJITIM NOKAUTOM POČISTIO DOS SANTOSA: Ovo se rijetko viđa, svijet sada čeka revanš s Miočićem

Francis Ngannou does it again! He defeats Junior Dos Santos 1 minute and 11 seconds into the fight by KO/TKO. Ngannou now has 7 victories within 2 minutes, 4th-most in UFC history.

Dos Santos had never been finished within the first 2 minutes of a fight before tonight. pic.twitter.com/TzYxv2wEvh

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 30, 2019