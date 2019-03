NAVIJAČ OBJAVIO VIDEO MIRKOVOG NAJVEĆEG ORUŽJA: Pogledajte posljednji high kick koji je uputio u ringu

All good thoughts to Mirko Crocop Filipovic: Wishing him a long, healthy, & happy retirement.

Here is a video I shot of what would turn out to be the final left high kick thrown by Crocop – one of the most legendary weapons in MMA history.

Thanks for all the memories, Mirko. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/dAUFC70cvr

— Peteyandjia (@PeteyandJia) March 1, 2019