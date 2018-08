NAJPOPULARNIJI VATROGASAC NA SVIJETU I DALJE GASI POŽARE: Stipe Miočić u borbi sa vatrenom stihijom

I am proud to be a firefighter. . I revere that long line of expert firefighters who by their devotion to duty and sacrifice of self, have made it possible for me to be a member of a service honored and respected, in good times and bad, throughout the world. . I never, by word or deed, will bring reproach upon the fair name of the fire service, nor permit others to do so unchallenged. . I will cheerfully and willingly obey all lawful orders. . I will always be on time to relieve, and shall endeavor to do more, rather than less, than my share. . I will always be at my station, alert and attending to my duties. . I shall, so far as I am able, bring to my seniors solutions, not problems. . I shall live joyously, but always with due regard for the rights and privileges of others. . I shall endeavor to be a model citizen in the community in which I live. . I shall sell my life dearly to my enemy fire but give it freely to rescue those in peril. . With God’s help, I shall endeavor to be one of His noblest Works. . —The Firefighter’s Creed

