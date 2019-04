NAJKONTROVERZNIJI MEČ GODINE: Crawford svladao Khana prekidom; Englez predao nakon sumnjivih udaraca

👑 And still! Terence Crawford knocks down Amir Khan in the first round, before Khan was unable to continue in the fifth after an accidental low blow. We all knew where this fight was going especially Khan’ #CrawfordKhan pic.twitter.com/NUzksDRgwY

— BOXING CORNER 2️⃣4️⃣/7️⃣ (@boxingcorner247) April 21, 2019