NA POVRŠINU ISPLIVALA ŠOKANTNA UVREDA KOJA JE RAZLOG HABIBOVOM LUDILU: Evo zašto je Rus potpuno izgubio kontrolu

And our champion confirms once again… “A great friend doesn’t pull you out of a fight… He comes in with a flying kick.” @khabib_nurmagomedov is the man… Congratulations my brother on an amazing win, you never disappoint. 🤜🏼💥🤛🏼 pic.twitter.com/qnpgivtaAu

— Renzo_Gracie_BJJ (@RenzoGracieBJJ) October 7, 2018