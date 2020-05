‘MRZIM TONYJA SOPRANA. ON JE SOCIOPAT. UBIJA LJUDE I VARA SVOJU SUPRUGU’: Jedna od najopakijih žena današnjice otkrila svoje tajne

View this post on Instagram

To our fearless leader: You taught me to believe in myself. You taught me to have confidence. You taught me how to persevere. You have lived your life out loud and always been the example I look to. The world may be inducting you into the hof today, but just know you have always been in my HoF. Not for your career, not because you’re an amazing coach; but because of who you are and what you stand for. You’re my family and I will forever be grateful to have landed at your door 12 years ago. Congrats Sensei. ♥️ #hof #Family