Thanks @bellatormma for the way you have handled the CANCELLATION of Bellator 241 here at the @mohegansun. Doing the right thing in the face of a global pandemic. Taking care of us fighters. Right now we must all do our part to help defeat this virus. Stay blessed all. Thank you @mikekogan @rich_chou @aliabdelaziz000 @bellatormma @dominance_mma Hopefully im back fighting in the Bellator cage soon. Maybe LONDON @bellator.europe in May 🤞