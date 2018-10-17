MMA BORBE DOBIVAJU NOVU ‘ZVIJER’: Noćna mora svakog suparnika ima 145 kilograma uglavnom mišića i razarajuće udarce

Martyn Ford profesionalni je bodybuilder i glumac. Od sljedeće godine i borac
Poljska MMA organizacija Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki pojačala je svoje redove dodavanjem novog lica u svoj sastav pa će tako od sljedeće godine suparnike strašiti pojava profesionalnog bodybuildera i glumca Martyna Forda.
Warming up, believe it or not, at one time I was incredibly flexible, it will come back, that much I do know. Reducing my weight training, increased stretching and flexibility, focusing on movements and being functional and explosive is now key. Each day, the energy that drives me on is the ability to improve and progress. We all have so much ability, BUT only you can make this work. You can lead a horse to water, BUT the horse must drink for its self once there. @ignite.nutrition #mma #kicks
Otkako je ovaj 33-godišnjak potpisao za agenciju svojski se trudi da svom zastrašujućem izgledu pridruži i karakteristike razornog udarača i opravda nadimak ‘Noćna mora’ s kojim će ulaziti u borbe.
FIRE THEM GUNS !!!!!!! Woooooow OK never, once again NEVER do @ignite.nutrition fat burners pre workout again for cardio 😂😂😂 no sleep in 48 hours, 10 hour flight from Orlando, 6 hour car trip, already resistance session this am, and now 😂😂😂 AC/DC never fails hHaha @sidmogulmanagement are you ready 😂😂😂#martynford #ignite
Zastrašujući udarci
Bodybuilderi baš i nisu poznati po svojoj brzini i eksplozivnosti, a sasvim je jasno da će Fordu te karakteristike itekako biti potrebne u borbama. Da su mu udarci zastrašujući moglo se naslutiti, za unapređenje ostalog prionuo je napornim treninzima.
Drill, Drill,Drill !!!!!!!! Time after time I see people wanting to run before they can walk, YOU MUST put in the practice. I can’t express enough to the younger generation how important the 5 P’s are : PROPER PLANNING PREVENTS POOR PERFORMANCE!!!!!!!!! No matter what you want to achieve, create a plan and stick to it !!!! Anything is possible, you just have to want and believe it enough @ignite.nutrition #ignite #drills
Usput, Ford je visok 204 cm. Imam 145 kilograma uglavnom mišića…
