BODYBUILDER U BORBAMA

MMA BORBE DOBIVAJU NOVU ‘ZVIJER’: Noćna mora svakog suparnika ima 145 kilograma uglavnom mišića i razarajuće udarce

Foto: Screenshot Autor: Sportski.net 09:55 17.10.2018

Martyn Ford profesionalni je bodybuilder i glumac. Od sljedeće godine i borac

Poljska MMA organizacija Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki pojačala je svoje redove dodavanjem novog lica u svoj sastav pa će tako od sljedeće godine suparnike strašiti pojava profesionalnog bodybuildera i glumca Martyna Forda.

Otkako je ovaj 33-godišnjak potpisao za agenciju svojski se trudi da svom zastrašujućem izgledu pridruži i karakteristike razornog udarača i opravda nadimak ‘Noćna mora’ s kojim će ulaziti u borbe.

Zastrašujući udarci

Bodybuilderi baš i nisu poznati po svojoj brzini i eksplozivnosti, a sasvim je jasno da će Fordu te karakteristike itekako biti potrebne u borbama. Da su mu udarci zastrašujući moglo se naslutiti, za unapređenje ostalog prionuo je napornim treninzima.

Usput, Ford je visok 204 cm. Imam 145 kilograma uglavnom mišića…

Foto: Screenshot Autor: Sportski.net 09:55 17.10.2018

