A talented jiu-jitsu fighter died after being knocked out at an MMA event in Brazil, local media report.

Amazonian athlete Mateus Fernandes, 22, suffered four heart attacks Saturday night after being struck on the head and neck by his opponent.

https://t.co/XgYpvgbbID 😇 #rip

— 👊The112👊 (@112sports) April 3, 2019