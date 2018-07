STIPE MIOČIĆ POSTAO TATA PA OBJAVIO VIDEO MALENE MEELAH: ‘Jedva čekamo provesti vječnost voljeći te’

Meelah Claire Miocic we love and adore you. We never knew our hearts could feel this amount of love. You have shown us the meaning of life! We can’t wait to spend forever loving you! 8lbs,9oz 21” long 1:50 PM 7/25/18 Thank you @brucebufferufc for the grand announcement of our queen!!!

A post shared by Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) on Jul 25, 2018 at 5:23pm PDT