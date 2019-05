LEGENDARNI HRVATSKI BOKSAČ ZA NET.HR O HRGOVIĆEVOM DEBIJU U SAD-U: ‘Filipov protivnik je velik, ima ga i moćan je. Međutim…’

He's not here to take part, he's here to take over. Olympic Bronze medalist @Filip_Hrgovic makes his US debut this Saturday on @MatchroomBoxing's show in Maryland 🇺🇸

Watch live on @DAZN_USA and @SkySportsBoxing 🥊

⚫️ #TeamSauerland ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/C3IjdxTgaa

— Team Sauerland (@TeamSauerland) May 24, 2019