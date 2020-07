Otac UFC-ovog borca Khabiba Nurmagomedova Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov preminuo je od komplikacija prouzrokovanih zarazom koronavirusom, izvještavaju strani mediji. Abdulmanap je umro u dobi od 57 godina.

BREAKING: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, has passed away following a series of COVID-19 complications.

Abdulmanap was 57.

My sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Nurmagomedov family and team during this terrible tragedy.#UFC pic.twitter.com/pHQR6d51Qc

— Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) July 3, 2020