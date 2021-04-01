Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Klub boraca

JE LI PRETJERAO?

JONES POSTAVIO CIJENU ZA BORBU S NGANNOUOM: Miočić i ostali MMA borci o ovakvim brojkama ne mogu ni sanjati

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net tra 01, 2021
9:50

Nije teško zaključiti da bi to bio jedan od najgledanijih mečeva u povijesti slobodne borbe

Po mnogima najbolji MMA borac u povijesti, Jon Jones, započeo je pregovore s UFC-om oko borbe za naslov teškaškog prvaka protiv prvaka Francisa Ngannou. Sudeći prem tvitu kojeg je sinoć objavio bit će to teški pregovori. Naime, poručio im je kako je osam do 10 milijuna dolara premalo za borbu te veličine.

Stipi i ostalima mrvice

Za usporedbu. Stipe Miočić zaradio je od borbe s Ngannouom 790 tisuća dolara, a novi prvak 530 tisuća dolara. Jones je pak obrazložio svoj zahtjev.

“To je sve o čemu se do sada razgovaralo. Trebao bih pričekati i vidjeti kakva će biti njihova ponuda. Stvarno se nadam da brojke neće biti ni približno toliko niske. Vidjet ćemo što će se dogoditi”, napisao je i naglasio kako je uvjeren d ače njegova borba s Ngannouom privući ogromnu pozornost MMA fanova.

“Godinama se ubijam, borim s potresima mozga, operacijama, najtežom mogućom konkurencijom koju mi je UFC mogao ponuditi tijekom mojih 20-ih i za to sam bio plaćen nekakvih dva milijuna po borbi. Samo pokušavam zaraditi koliko zaslužujem, a to je borba za koju svi mi borci vjerujemo da je jednog dana moguća. Tvitao sam pokažite mi lovu i to je očito naljutilo šefa. Kakva je to lekcija bila. Imam osjećaj da je Conor poslao taj isti tvit da bi to bila jedna noć viskija. Vjerujem da sam bio jako potplaćen tijekom svojih 20-ih”, pojasnio je.

“Ovaj meč ima potencijal privući na stotine tisuća novih fanova iz svih dijelova svijet”, poručio je.

Ubrzo se na Twitteru oglasio Derrick Lewis, jedan od onih koji bi mogli napasti naslov prvaka.

“Ja ću se boriti za osam milijuna”, napisao je na Twitteru i označio UFC.

Sport > Klub boraca > JONES POSTAVIO CIJENU ZA BORBU S NGANNOUOM: Miočić i ostali MMA borci o ovakvim brojkama ne mogu ni sanjati
Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net 09:50 01.04.2021

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr