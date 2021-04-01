Nije teško zaključiti da bi to bio jedan od najgledanijih mečeva u povijesti slobodne borbe

Po mnogima najbolji MMA borac u povijesti, Jon Jones, započeo je pregovore s UFC-om oko borbe za naslov teškaškog prvaka protiv prvaka Francisa Ngannou. Sudeći prem tvitu kojeg je sinoć objavio bit će to teški pregovori. Naime, poručio im je kako je osam do 10 milijuna dolara premalo za borbu te veličine.

Stipi i ostalima mrvice

Za usporedbu. Stipe Miočić zaradio je od borbe s Ngannouom 790 tisuća dolara, a novi prvak 530 tisuća dolara. Jones je pak obrazložio svoj zahtjev.

“To je sve o čemu se do sada razgovaralo. Trebao bih pričekati i vidjeti kakva će biti njihova ponuda. Stvarno se nadam da brojke neće biti ni približno toliko niske. Vidjet ćemo što će se dogoditi”, napisao je i naglasio kako je uvjeren d ače njegova borba s Ngannouom privući ogromnu pozornost MMA fanova.

I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

“Godinama se ubijam, borim s potresima mozga, operacijama, najtežom mogućom konkurencijom koju mi je UFC mogao ponuditi tijekom mojih 20-ih i za to sam bio plaćen nekakvih dva milijuna po borbi. Samo pokušavam zaraditi koliko zaslužujem, a to je borba za koju svi mi borci vjerujemo da je jednog dana moguća. Tvitao sam pokažite mi lovu i to je očito naljutilo šefa. Kakva je to lekcija bila. Imam osjećaj da je Conor poslao taj isti tvit da bi to bila jedna noć viskija. Vjerujem da sam bio jako potplaćen tijekom svojih 20-ih”, pojasnio je.

I’ve been working my ass off for years, concussions, surgeries, fighting the Toughest competition UFC had to offer throughout my 20s for right around 2 million per fight. I’m just trying to have my payday, the fight that all of us fighters Believe is one day possible. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

“Ovaj meč ima potencijal privući na stotine tisuća novih fanova iz svih dijelova svijet”, poručio je.

Ubrzo se na Twitteru oglasio Derrick Lewis, jedan od onih koji bi mogli napasti naslov prvaka.

“Ja ću se boriti za osam milijuna”, napisao je na Twitteru i označio UFC.

I tweeted show me the money and that evidently pissed off the boss. What a learning lesson. I feel like if Connor would’ve sent that same tweet there would have been whiskey night. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

I believe I was grossly underpaid throughout my entire 20s. I’m not even here bitching about that. I just want to see the future done right. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

I feel like this fight is monumental, matchup‘s like this don’t come very often in a lifetime. Me stopping Francis in my first fight up at heavyweight would be nothing short of extraordinary. Ali versus foreman, hosted by the UFC — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

This fight has the potential to bring in hundreds of thousands of new fans from around the world. I can feel it in my bones how big this could be https://t.co/QD9kN3RfvZ — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

Everyone knows fighters don’t make anything close to what they actually bring in when they fight. I really don’t see what the big deal is paying your main event for one of the biggest possible fights ever. It’s not like I’ll be asking for my actual fair share — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

I just want respectable numbers, so that I don’t feel like a fool entering the biggest fight of my life. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021