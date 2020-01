JEZIVE GLASINE ODJEKNULE MMA SVIJETOM: Stipe Miočić morat će prisilno završiti karijeru?

Hearing a #RUMOR that Stipe Miocic's injuries sustained at 241 (particularly eye injuries)are NOT healing and Miocic may be forced to retire.

Additional HW title fight options being considered include Ngannou vs DC and Jones vs DC

I hope Stipe heals up and this is exaggerated

— The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) January 13, 2020