[VIDEO] JEDAN OD NAJBRUTALNIJIH POTEZA GODINE: Bivši UFC borac doživio katastrofu, ludo je bilo u Oklahomi

Ed Ruth (7-1) makes it look "EZ" against Kiichi Kunimoto, slamming a knee into the UFC and RIZIN vet to get the ball rolling on a second-round stoppage. The three-time NCAA D-I wrestling champ has finished six, each by knockout and four in round two. #Bellator224 pic.twitter.com/PmjxTi2BAe

— Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) July 13, 2019