IZAZVALA NAJVEĆU BOKSAČICU IKAD, PA NAM OBJASNILA POZADINU TOGA: ‘To što govori nije istina, ona jednostavno ne želi borbu’

Do you remember this? The biggest match ever in the history of female boxing. Uniting of the 4 biggest titles. TWO CHAMPIONS across each other. Two opposites – on one side a whole system, on the other a number of people. And how did the match end? BY POINTS, while everybody expected me to be knocked out! But that didn't happen.Cecilia Braekhus knows that I can endanger and beat her, and I know she won't be boxing for much longer. She gave a chance of a rematch to other boxers that did not stand against her as a champion, and that is why, @ceciliabraekhus I call you out to do our rematch! DON'T BE A COWARD!! If you are the greatest female boxer of all the time don't seek excuses. #rematch #firstlady #ceciliabrækhus #boxing #champion #titlefight #makinghistory #ivanahabazin #ibf #wbc #wbo #wba #ibo @tomloeffler1 @ceciliabraekhus @precision_craft_bash