The inevitable time has arrived. I've competed in this sport for over 20 years and I've loved every minute of it. Now, I just don't have it in myself, what it takes to compete at the level I'm accustomed to. No need to push further when the toll doesn't match the results anymore . As hard as it is to admit this, I'm aware of it all. So now the Duke is bowing out. I've been postponing the unavoidable conclusion for a long time. I've participated in this great sport of MMA because I loved it, but now I just don't have the drive to match it costs to enjoy doing it as you enjoy watching it. Thank you to all the supporters, organizations and opponents along this great journey. Duke out. @ufceurope @ufc @sbcrevenge @ksw_mma @fightexclusivenight @ffcfighting