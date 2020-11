View this post on Instagram

My secret weapon is my bond with Olympic coach who made more successful boxers than all of the other coaches combined (from my country and this area) The coach who had two boxers in Rio 2016. Two olympians in one small boxing gym! Another future olympian on the way! My country is full of boxing "experts", neither one of them gave me any chance, "He's to small" "he's too slow" "he's never gonna make it" I heard it all… The heads have begun to turn now. Team savage started to make some noise. This is just a beginning. You have been warned! 21.November 💀 #boxer #boxing #oldschool #padwork