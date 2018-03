HABAZIN SE RAZILAZI S VLADOM BOŽIĆEM! Ugledni trener i svjetska prvakinja za Net.hr otkrili razloge prekida suradnje: ‘Bio mi je poput oca, ali…’

Having you as my coach helped me realize what I need to do to be successful not only in sports but also in life. You push me out of my comfort zone. Your drills make me cry out in agony. In the end everything falls together – it makes me better and stronger. My eyes may be mine but the vision I see is yours. Thanks coach.💪🥊💙 #coach #team #learning #vision #success #boxing #better #stronger #thankyou

A post shared by Magnifique Lady Ivana Habazin (@ivanahabazin) on Mar 19, 2018 at 3:41pm PDT