[FOTO] VRAĆA SE MILJENICA MUŠKE UFC PUBLIKE: Porijeklom je s ‘naših prostora’, a nedavno je proživila pravu dramu

View this post on Instagram

Hey Guys! We’re getting close to our @trinitysportcombat UFC Fight Pass event happening October 12, 2019 at the Blaisdell Arena. And I’m looking for makeup artists and hairstylists to be featured for our Ring Girls. Please email my team at bookingrachaelostovich@gmail.com if you’re interested in being a part of this great event! Also, this event is where Dana White will also be present filming his show “Dana White Lookin For A Fight”… Let’s show the world the incredible artists Hawaii has.