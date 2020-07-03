Mami muške uzdahe u kontinuitetu
Amerikanka koja prezime vuče s ovih prostora i za koju se u hrvatskim medijima voli pretpostavljati da je Hrvatica, zanosna Paige Spiranac jedna je od najpopularnijih profesionalnih golferica na svijetu i jedna od naljepših svjetskih sportašica. Iako još nema neke zapažene rezultate, ona plijeni pozornost gdje god se pojavi i upravo zbog toga je tako popularna…
Ima 2.7 milijuna pratitelja na Instagramu
SUPERZGODNA GOLFERICA HRVATSKIH KORIJENA POKAZALA PREVIŠE: Slikala se u jako vrućem izdanju i zapalila internet
Na svom Instagram profilu prije 13 sati stavila je novu fotografiju na kojoj se jako dobro može vidjeti koliko je izazovna i seksi…
Join me all month long as I host my first virtual tournament in the @18birdiesapp! It’s going to be so much fun! This is your chance to play a round of golf against me, and I want to see if you guys can top my score on the leaderboard😏 Also prizes! 18 people will be randomly selected to win a $250 gift card! Click on the link in my bio for more information about the tournament and find out how to enter! If you already have the @18birdiesapp app, go to the Play tab and join the Play with Paige Challenge by using the tournament code: 2271 #playwithpaigechallenge
A prije 6 dana svoje pratitelje kojih ima 2.7 milijuna počastila je ovom fotkom…
A prije deset dana i ovom…
We are at @xgolfamerica together and I look at you like this…where is your next shot going? 😂 I love how accurate the simulators are so you guys better bring your A game if you’re playing against me! There are 23 X-Golf locations across 10 states and growing! If you’ve ever dreamt of owning your own golf business, X-golf might be for you!
Inače, Paige je nedavno svojim obožavateljima otkrila intiman detalj, a upravo zbog toga mami muške uzdahe. Naravno, kao i zbog svoje ljepote. Paige je jako otvorena i dosta toga dijeli sa svojim fanovima…
“Znate što, obično ne nosim gaćice. Ali to je zato što nosim kratke hlače i smeta mi kad to sve imam na sebi. Uglavnom nosim prišivene kratke hlačice za suknje ili samo kratke hlače, ali ne i donje rublje kao takvo”, kazala je lijepa Paige Spiranac, a njezina izjava podigla je prašinu na društvenim mrežama. Pisali smo o tome prije deset dana.
Keeping my head down and working hard! I can’t wait to share some exciting news with you soon! Also I’ve been kicking up my YouTube. Be on the look out for more videos!🤗 I just posted a long bunker shot tutorial on IGTV and more to come! What would you like to see in my next YouTube and IGTV videos?
Tag a buddy who struggles with this😜 #golf #golftips #bde 1. When you get that feeling of insecurity, make sure to block it out. Especially when you’re playing with people who might be better than you. 2. Mind over matter so focus on things that make you happy! 3. Take a couple seconds to yourself to regroup and focus on only what you can control
The preshot routine is very important to setting yourself up to hitting a great shot! Here’s mine- 1. Check the lie, check the wind, then calculate the yardage based on all the variables 2. Pick club and take a practice swing feeling how I want to hit the shot 3. Stand behind the ball, visualize the shot I want to hit, and controlled breathing (3 seconds in, 3 seconds out) 4. Walk up with confidence 5. Hit shot and then hope it all works out😂 #tuesdaytips
