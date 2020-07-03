Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
UBRZAVA PULS

[FOTO, VIDEO] HRVATSKIH JE KORIJENA, NE VOLI NOSITI GAĆICE I VOLI BITI GOLA: Totalno je drugačija od drugih

Foto: Instagram: Paige Spiranac Autor: Sportski.net 09:13 03.07.2020

Mami muške uzdahe u kontinuitetu

Amerikanka koja prezime vuče s ovih prostora i za koju se u hrvatskim medijima voli pretpostavljati da je Hrvatica, zanosna Paige Spiranac jedna je od najpopularnijih profesionalnih golferica na svijetu i jedna od naljepših svjetskih sportašica. Iako još nema neke zapažene rezultate, ona plijeni pozornost gdje god se pojavi i upravo zbog toga je tako popularna…

Instagram: Paige Spiranac s lopticamaFoto: Instagram: Paige Spiranac

Ima 2.7 milijuna pratitelja na Instagramu

SUPERZGODNA GOLFERICA HRVATSKIH KORIJENA POKAZALA PREVIŠE: Slikala se u jako vrućem izdanju i zapalila internet

Na svom Instagram profilu prije 13 sati stavila je novu fotografiju na kojoj se jako dobro može vidjeti koliko je izazovna i seksi…

A prije 6 dana svoje pratitelje kojih ima 2.7 milijuna počastila je ovom fotkom…

A prije deset dana i ovom…

Inače, Paige je nedavno svojim obožavateljima otkrila intiman detalj, a upravo zbog toga mami muške uzdahe. Naravno, kao i zbog svoje ljepote. Paige je jako otvorena i dosta toga dijeli sa svojim fanovima…

View this post on Instagram

☀️🌵

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

“Znate što, obično ne nosim gaćice. Ali to je zato što nosim kratke hlače i smeta mi kad to sve imam na sebi. Uglavnom nosim prišivene kratke hlačice za suknje ili samo kratke hlače, ali ne i donje rublje kao takvo”, kazala je lijepa Paige Spiranac, a njezina izjava podigla je prašinu na društvenim mrežama. Pisali smo o tome prije deset dana.

View this post on Instagram

Yup I love it here 😍 @princevilleresort

A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

