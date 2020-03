[FOTO] NA MUAY THAI PRIREDBI, NA KOJOJ JE BILO 5000 LJUDI, ZARAŽENO ČAK 72: Zaraza se brzo širi, nastaje li novo žarište COVID-19?

TV celeb & boxg camp mgr Matthew Deane testd positive for #coronavirus ..mayor of Chachoengsao provincial admin org (PAO), Kitti Paopiamsap postd in FB that a lab test at Paolo Hospital confirmed he was also infected with Covid-19 @angelsarehere88 https://t.co/K9hLN8zRhv

— TrumpSupporterFromTheStart (@trump_start) March 22, 2020