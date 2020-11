[FOTO] LEGEDNARNI UFC-OV BORAC PROŽIVIO TEŠKU DRAMU: Sam se odvezao u bolnicu nakon infarkta – ‘Prsa su me boljela i ruke utrnule’

View this post on Instagram

I hadn’t been feeling so well for quite some time something hit pretty hard Tuesday about 7:00 pm chest locked up my arms went numb sounds pretty obvious but I didn’t want to believe . I walked around and laid down for about 6 hours it didn’t get better I texted my daughters I didn’t want to go wasn’t fair to them so I grabbed my keys made it to the hospital for sure there was nothing wrong but yes there was complete blockage of a major artery if I don’t go I’m probably not here today I’m so glad I went I have so many things I want to do . Tomorrow they will try to break through the artery and put a stent in for the first time in a long time I am motivated I am great full and appreciate all your support it wasn’t my time it’s time to live . ❤️🤼‍♂️💪🏼👊🥋⚒ #UFC #MMA #Wrestling #HOF