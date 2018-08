BORAC UMALO PREMINUO U KAVEZU: Horor u Brazilu zgrozio javnost; ‘Ovo je jedna od najbolesnijih stvari koje sam vidio’

That is one of the most sickening things I have ever seen in MMA!!!! That referee has no idea what he is doing and could cause a death due to his ignorance and incompetence. This is why MMA needs a worldwide governing association that could handle such outrageous negligence https://t.co/bN83YYOHQw

— Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) August 20, 2018