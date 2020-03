[FOTO] ADESANYA OBRANIO POJAS I ŠOKIRAO POTEZOM: Strašna Kineskinja i neustrašiva Poljakinja odradili najbolji ženski meč u povijesti UFC-a

100% Fight of the Year candidate, definitely one of the best battles I've ever seen in the women's division. So much heart was shown by both @joannamma and Weili Zhang. I'd love to see it run back @ufc @danawhite!#fightofthenight#fightoftheyear pic.twitter.com/r43g2OGZGK

— JHines17 (@Hines17J) March 8, 2020