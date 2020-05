KLOPP OTKRIO ISKUSTVA S LUDE PROSLAVE I PORUČIO U SVOM STILU: ‘Nemojte piti jer se možda nećete ničega sjećati…’

Klopp on Borussia Dortmund’s double win: "I was heavily drunk in 2011, but In 2012, after the double, I didn't really notice (the celebrations). You can see what alcohol does to people. Do not drink, otherwise, you will lose the memory of important moments in your life." pic.twitter.com/jFUeKBnXpM

