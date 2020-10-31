Ovog tjedna izgubili su od Reala, ostali bez predsjednika, srušili Juventus pa kisali kod Alvesa te su četiri utakmice bez pobjede u španjolskom prvenstvu

Uskoro opširnije…

Strašan kiks Neta pogledajte ovdje.

Alaves 1-1 Barcelona FT: ⚽️ Rioja

⚽️ Messi Barca stay in the bottom half of the table after dropping points again against 10-man Alaves. pic.twitter.com/FDi7sA1qqK — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 31, 2020

FT Alaves 1-1 Barca. Deserved point for 10 men Alaves against a Barca team very short on ideas, whose best players are now Ansu and Pedri. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) October 31, 2020

Koeman looking about to explode on the bench… — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) October 31, 2020