MODRIĆ O LOŠOJ FORMI: ‘Sve je došlo na naplatu, ali jedna stvar bila je presudna’

Today's 🇪🇸⚽️ headlines:

🗞️ “Modric: I feel better" (Marca)

🗞️ "Modric: For this team nothing is impossible" (As)

🗞️ “Dembélé Meeting" (Mundo Deportivo)

🗞️ “Dani Olmo Surprise" (Sport)

More in the #tsfp Morning Paper Review for patrons ➡️ https://t.co/ZrBlJSkKzm pic.twitter.com/nyrZXRMO7N

— The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) November 14, 2018