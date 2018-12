KAPETAN DOBIO PORUKU IZ JUVENTUSA: Allegri podržao Ronalda i otkrio što Modrićeva Zlatna lopta znači Portuglacu

Ballon dOr snub will make Cristiano Ronaldo even better, says Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri #epl: The Juventus forward finished second to former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric earlier this week but Allegri believe… https://t.co/YNYOvhjKmF pic.twitter.com/mKQYxKAm4H

— EPL Feeds (@eplfeeds) December 5, 2018