KAOS U MONZI: Mladi Monežanin ostavio Hamiltona i Vettela iza sebe i izjednačio se sa Schumacherom

F1🏎️ – Drivers on at least four pole positions in their debut year at Ferrari

4 in 2019 – @Charles_Leclerc (+1)

4 in 1996 – Michael Schumacher

4 in 1983 – René Arnoux

9 in 1974 – Niki Lauda

6 in 1956 – Juan Manual Fangio#ItalianGP #F1

— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 7, 2019